Winslow Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,360 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.7% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 793,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,536,000 after buying an additional 30,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 11.0% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.69. 465,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,491,774. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $221.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

