Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

PGR traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.17. The company had a trading volume of 40,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.64. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

