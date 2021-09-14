Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,875 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up about 4.4% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $23,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after purchasing an additional 681,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.20. 9,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,293. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.31 and its 200 day moving average is $124.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

