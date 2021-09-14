Winslow Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.4% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $157.70. The company had a trading volume of 514,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,427,856. The firm has a market cap of $471.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

