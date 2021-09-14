WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ennis were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ennis during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ennis during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ennis during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ennis during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBF opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. Ennis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $96.93 million during the quarter.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

