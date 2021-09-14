WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.33 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 60.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,051,000 after purchasing an additional 88,347 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

MSI stock opened at $241.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.14. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.81 and a twelve month high of $246.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

