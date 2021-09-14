WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 13,896 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,896 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.16% of Apollo Investment worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 50.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 39.0% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 50,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the first quarter valued at $144,000. 32.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AINV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.37%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

