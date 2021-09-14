WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.37.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

