Wolverine Trading LLC Buys Shares of 24,456 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,239,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 148,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 47,930 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 44,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 248.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 23,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

