World Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $127,462.00 (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, World Token has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. World Token has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $127,462.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00078409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00123751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00174415 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,350.01 or 1.00274810 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.08 or 0.07237209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.43 or 0.00896458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002971 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token launched on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,406,119 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

