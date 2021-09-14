Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WYNN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $11.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.24. 1,275,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,241. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.02.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.14) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.