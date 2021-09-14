Xend Finance Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular exchanges. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00078994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00123446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00171624 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,605.87 or 0.99749631 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.32 or 0.07157782 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $425.02 or 0.00909657 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

