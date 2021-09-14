XML Financial LLC Acquires 229 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 70.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $206.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.86. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

