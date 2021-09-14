XML Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 79.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $321.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $201.44 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

