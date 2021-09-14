XML Financial LLC Has $218,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

XML Financial LLC lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 26.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,634,000 after acquiring an additional 298,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,390,000 after acquiring an additional 94,663 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,754,000 after buying an additional 109,076 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after buying an additional 1,838,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,781,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,947,000 after buying an additional 32,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

NYSE:IRM opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In related news, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,597 shares of company stock worth $1,806,138. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.