XML Financial LLC Has $438,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $185.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.36. The stock has a market cap of $107.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

