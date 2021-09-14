XML Financial LLC Has $505,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

XML Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 64,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $8,809,000. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 18,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 534,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.70.

NYSE NEE opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.87 and its 200 day moving average is $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $165.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

