XML Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $145.68 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The stock has a market cap of $353.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.68 and a 200-day moving average of $136.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Several analysts have commented on PG shares. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

