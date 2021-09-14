xRhodium (XRC) Price Reaches $0.79 on Major Exchanges

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a market cap of $987,781.63 and $2,593.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005527 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001937 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00028778 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000910 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004834 BTC.

About xRhodium

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

