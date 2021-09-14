Ycash Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Ycash has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $30,155.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.83 or 0.00282648 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00143105 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00181240 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002438 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,567,619 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

