Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Price Target Raised to GBX 400

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) had its target price upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Yellow Cake stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 340 ($4.44). 4,675,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,016. Yellow Cake has a one year low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a one year high of GBX 365 ($4.77). The stock has a market cap of £522.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 271.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 262.02.

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

