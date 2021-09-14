Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Price Target Raised to GBX 400

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) had its target price upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.
Yellow Cake stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 340 ($4.44). 4,675,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,016. Yellow Cake has a one year low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a one year high of GBX 365 ($4.77). The stock has a market cap of £522.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 271.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 262.02.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.