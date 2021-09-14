Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YUMAQ remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Tuesday. 13,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,808. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Yuma Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.

Yuma Energy Company Profile

Yuma Energy, Inc operates as an independent exploration and production company. It focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources, primarily in the U.S. Gulf Coast, the Permian Basin of west Texas and California. The company was founded by Sam L.

