Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:YUMAQ remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Tuesday. 13,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,808. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Yuma Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.
Yuma Energy Company Profile
