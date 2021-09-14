Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.58). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03).

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIGR. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,450,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 528,406 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 266,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 135,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,685,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 57,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37,424 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIGR opened at $7.57 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

