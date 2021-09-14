Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.62 Million

Brokerages expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to announce sales of $172.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.90 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $193.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $679.36 million, with estimates ranging from $668.89 million to $698.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $161.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.79 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

HLX stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,304,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.13 million, a P/E ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 233,549 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,190,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 362,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

