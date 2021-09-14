Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to announce ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.40). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.94). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 123,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 102.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 271,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 633,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTEN traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,862,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

