Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to announce $22.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.62 million and the highest is $22.40 million. Veritone reported sales of $15.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $99.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $102.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $171.81 million, with estimates ranging from $166.69 million to $174.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VERI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERI. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Veritone during the first quarter valued at $10,509,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Veritone by 56.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 288,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Veritone by 353.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 236,653 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Veritone by 216,877.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 164,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veritone by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERI traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 242,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,903. The firm has a market cap of $656.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 3.19. Veritone has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

