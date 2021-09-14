Zacks: Analysts Expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.08). ChromaDex posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

CDXC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. 2,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,181. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.04 million, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth about $38,587,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 847.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 812,958 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 364.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 366,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,630,000 after acquiring an additional 275,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,608,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after purchasing an additional 266,299 shares during the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

