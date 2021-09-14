Zacks: Analysts Expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will announce sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90 billion. DaVita posted sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year sales of $11.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $11.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cowen started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

DVA traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.33. 619,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,191. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.41. DaVita has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 35.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth $48,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

