Zacks: Analysts Expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.37 Million

Brokerages predict that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will post $56.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.28 million and the highest is $56.46 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $39.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $204.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.93 million to $204.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $285.49 million, with estimates ranging from $259.05 million to $311.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DSX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

DSX stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,497,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,068. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $560.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.30. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $6.31.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

