Zacks: Analysts Expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.76. Otis Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $89.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,325. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.