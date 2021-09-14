Zacks: Analysts Expect SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) will report $157.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.40 million and the lowest is $154.80 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full-year sales of $645.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $638.47 million to $659.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $678.46 million, with estimates ranging from $663.97 million to $705.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SkillSoft.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $14,493,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37. SkillSoft has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.75.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

