Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to Post $1.01 EPS

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share.

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $185,176.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,576 shares of company stock worth $9,478,456 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $170.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.41 and a 200 day moving average of $161.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $126.77 and a 1 year high of $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.