Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to Post $1.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share.

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $185,176.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,576 shares of company stock worth $9,478,456 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $170.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.41 and a 200 day moving average of $161.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $126.77 and a 1 year high of $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

