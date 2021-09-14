Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.46. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

CHRW opened at $89.13 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average of $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.8% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 495,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.