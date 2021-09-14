Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Corvus Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Corvus Gold from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Corvus Gold stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. Corvus Gold has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

