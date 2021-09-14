Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will announce sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.17 billion and the highest is $2.34 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $9.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.82 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.29.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after buying an additional 1,265,636 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 350.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,515,000 after buying an additional 764,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after buying an additional 709,123 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.62. 1,055,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.53 and a 200 day moving average of $142.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $153.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

