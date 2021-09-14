Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $1.45. Marriott International posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,583.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

Shares of MAR traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.96. The stock had a trading volume of 90,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,614. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.44 and its 200 day moving average is $142.49. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.77 and a beta of 1.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,015,000 after buying an additional 175,814 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

