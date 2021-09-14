Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.20). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNPR. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

MNPR opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $17.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

