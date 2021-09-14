Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to report sales of $143.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.60 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $109.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $545.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $524.70 million to $566.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $613.88 million, with estimates ranging from $565.79 million to $671.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.21. 652,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,272. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

