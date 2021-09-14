Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Perion Network reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PERI. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $650.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $28.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $15,897,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,380,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Perion Network by 3,825.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 423,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth $4,983,000. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

