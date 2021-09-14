Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.58. Tenaris posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%.

TS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Tenaris by 1,038.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 952.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

TS stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.20.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

