Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will report $1.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the lowest is $1.80 billion. UFP Industries posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year sales of $8.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFPI opened at $71.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

