Zacks: Brokerages Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.44). AMC Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($5.70) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.36.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $72.62.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $151,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after buying an additional 6,992,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,482,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,729,000 after buying an additional 3,147,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after buying an additional 1,674,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 23.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,897,000 after buying an additional 1,454,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 15.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after buying an additional 559,275 shares in the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

