Zacks: Brokerages Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.29. Banner posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.75 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.16. Banner has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Banner by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Banner by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

