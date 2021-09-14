Zacks: Brokerages Expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to Announce $1.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will announce $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.18. Belden posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Belden stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,526. Belden has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $59.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the second quarter worth about $28,875,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Belden by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,708,000 after purchasing an additional 278,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,060,000 after buying an additional 273,430 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 31.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,985,000 after buying an additional 263,666 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 152.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 403,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after buying an additional 243,213 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

