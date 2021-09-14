Zacks: Brokerages Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.31. BlackRock TCP Capital reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 109.65%.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of TCPC stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,105. The stock has a market cap of $816.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

