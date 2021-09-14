Zacks: Brokerages Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.61 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will post sales of $6.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.12 billion and the lowest is $6.33 billion. CarMax posted sales of $5.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $26.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.48 billion to $27.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.39 billion to $29.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

Shares of KMX opened at $134.39 on Friday. CarMax has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $139.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.26 and its 200-day moving average is $127.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CarMax by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 9,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.