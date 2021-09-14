Zacks: Brokerages Expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Post Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. Curtiss-Wright also reported earnings of $1.85 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%.

Shares of NYSE CW traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.52. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,279. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.48. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $83.04 and a 12 month high of $133.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

