Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Brokerages expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $176.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

