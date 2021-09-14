Zacks: Brokerages Expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to Announce $1.00 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GATX.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GATX. Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.99.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in GATX in the second quarter valued at $1,000,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GATX in the second quarter valued at $1,769,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in GATX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in GATX by 38.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 24,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in GATX by 104,180.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $89.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. GATX has a 52-week low of $61.37 and a 52-week high of $106.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GATX (GATX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.