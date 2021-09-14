Zacks: Brokerages Expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report sales of $63.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.20 million. Radius Health reported sales of $77.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $246.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.66 million to $251.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $310.19 million, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $339.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Radius Health stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Radius Health by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151,558 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Radius Health by 20.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after acquiring an additional 276,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Radius Health by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Radius Health by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 63,720 shares during the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.